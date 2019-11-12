‘The Crown’ Creator Peter Morgan Says Challenge Of S3 Was “Making It Feel Like The Same Show” With All New Cast

“Age is rarely kind to anyone… nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it,” says Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth in a new behind-the-scenes video on season three of The Crown.

Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip all discuss the new season of Netflix’s royal drama alongside creator Peter Morgan and exec producer Suzanne Mackie.

Morgan added that he had “no doubts” as to whether Oscar winner Colman could replace Claire Foy. “It was just amazing to watch. The new cast didn’t bother me, it was how to make the new cast feel like it was the same show. I just wanted to feel it was seamless and I think it does.”

Colman added, “I was such a fan of season one and two, the writing is beautiful and I was thrilled to see that it had carried on being just as good.”

Mackie highlighted the complicated mother son relationship as an “ extraordinary” part of the new season.

The Left Bank-produced series launches on Netflix on November 17. This comes nearly two years on from the second season of the British drama, which launched on December 8, 2017.

Written by Morgan, Season 3 of The Crown starts in 1964 as a new guard sweeps into Downing Street and the Queen and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From Cold War paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

It will cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles will also start to emerge in the next season.

Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) plays Antony Armstrong-Jones, Parker Bowles is played by Call the Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell, and Prince Charles by Josh O’Connor. Marion Bailey (Allied) plays the Queen Mother, Erin Doherty is Princess Anne, Jason Watkins is Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance is Lord Mountbatten.