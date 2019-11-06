Donald MacLean Jr. Joins ‘The Craft’ Cult

EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Lister-Jones’s Blumhouse/Red Wagon/Sony feature reboot The Craft has added Donald MacLean Jr.

His role is being kept under wraps as he joins the growing cast of Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine and Julian Grey

MacLean Jr.’s credits include eOne/IFC’s Nurses and CBC’s Workin’ Moms. He is repped by Vanderwerff Talent and Thruline Entertainment.

Lister-Jones is writing, directing, and executive producing the reimagining of the 1996 film.

Producing are Jason Blum for Blumhouse and Oscar-winning producer Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Wick was aboard as producer on the first film. Executive producing are Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original film; Lucas Wiesendanger, from Red Wagon Entertainment; Natalia Anderson; Daniel Bekerman; and Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Bea Sequeira for Blumhouse.