The Contenders New York Set To Roll December 7 With 14 Studios; Filmmakers And Stars From Over 25 Movies Onstage

With 14 studios and distributors taking part showcasing more than 25 Oscar-contending movies with their filmmakers and stars on board, Deadline’s The Contenders New York is set to take place Saturday, December 7 at the DGA Theater in New York City.

Bradley Cooper at 2018’s The Contenders New York

Invites went out today to the invitation-only all-day event, which draws Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members and key guild voters for an invaluable look at the movies that are sure to be contenders in this year’s awards season. Coming on the heels of successful sold-out Contenders events in London in October and this month in Los Angeles, this third and final showcase of the Oscar season represents a second year in a row Deadline has brought The Contenders to the Big Apple after a packed debut last year.

Amazon Studios, United Artists Releasing, Focus Features, Universal Pictures, Lionsgate, Neon, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures, Netflix, Walt Disney Studios, DreamWorks Animation, 20th Century Fox, Apple, and A24 are all on board to participate The lineup of talent and movies is dazzling, with titles including The Report, Honey Boy, The Aeronauts, Booksmart, Harriet, Dark Waters, Us, Knives Out, Bombshell, Parasite, Apollo 11, Joker, Just Mercy, Richard Jewell, Little Women, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Two Popes, Marriage Story, Dolemite Is My Name, Toy Story 4, Frozen 2, Ford v Ferrari, Spies In Disguise, The Banker and Uncut Gems all on the bill to date.

Spike Lee Contenders NY 2018

The Contenders concept started a decade ago in Los Angeles and has expanded each year, becoming bigger and better with every show. Deadline’s writers will be moderating each panel, interviewing the filmmakers and stars, and showing clips to give voters an idea of just which movies need to rise to the top of their holiday screener viewing list. I would call it must-see one-stop shopping — especially this year with a shortened season and the earliest Oscar date (February 9) ever.

A full breakfast will be sponsored by Amazon Studios and lunch will be sponsored by Sony Pictures. Sponsors include Michter’s, Final Draft, and Eyepetizer. Partners include Dell, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Fig & Olive and Calii Love. There will also be fun raffles throughout the day.