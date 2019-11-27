‘The Conners’, ‘FBI’ And ‘NCIS’ Get A Tuesday Ratings Boost ; ‘The Resident’ Takes A Hit

Things were looking up on Tuesday night as we saw a tick up for many shows — and for others, not so much. ABC’s The Conners was up a tenth in fast affiliate ratings with a 1.1 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.76 million viewers. It was the same story at CBS with FBI which received a 0.9 rating and 8.84 million viewers while NCIS earned a 1.1 rating and 10.99 million viewers. On the downside, Fox’s The Resident stumbled two tenths to a 0.6 and 3.52 million viewers.

The remainder of CBS’ night included NCIS: New Orleans (0.8, 6.85M), which was up from last week. Over at ABC, The Conners led into Bless This Mess (0.7, 3.58M) which ticked up a tenth while Black-ish (0.5, 2.57M) slipped a tenth. Rounding out the night was Mixed-ish (0.6, 2.75M) and Emergence (0.4, 2.32M) which both held steady.

Meanwhile, Empire (0.6, 2.46M) took a one-tenth dip and at NBC, The Voice (1.1, 7.84M) was down two-tenths which was a lead into the special Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry (0.8, 7.01M).

As for The CW’s Tuesday night comic book series block, The Flash (0.4, 1.20M) was down from last week while his superhero buddy Arrow (0.3, 790,000) saw a tick up.