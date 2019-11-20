‘The Chi’: Cory Hardrict, Joel Steingold & Salvador Chacon To Recur In Season 3 Of Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cory Hardrict (The Oath), Joel Steingold (How To Get Away with Murder) and Salvador Chacon (Mayans M.C.) are set for multi-episode arcs in season three of the Lena Waithe-created Showtime drama series The Chi. The series is currently in production in Chicago and will return to the network in 2020.

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story about a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Hardrict will play Dante, an independent rapper whose taste in women is as selective as the strain of cannabis he buys and producers he works with.

Steingold will play Martin St. John, a Hedge Fund manager with his eyes and cents on the Chicago political landscape, and father of the new love interest of Kevin (Alex Hibbert).

Related Story Juliette Lewis & Christina Ricci Among Eight Cast In Showtime Drama Pilot 'Yellowjackets'

Chacon will play Tomas Gutierrez, a nurse who works alongside Jada (Yolonda Ross) whose view of his native Chicago and the people in it is influenced by his cultural heritage.

Season three cast includes Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael Epps and Birgundi Baker. Luke James, La La Anthony and Lil Rel Howery also are set to recur in Season 3.

Waithe, who won an Emmy for Netflix’s Master of None, executive produces the series alongside Oscar and Emmy winner Common, Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Jet Wilkinson and showrunner Justin Hillian.

In addition to a starring role on The Oath, Hardrict has appeared in such television series as Lincoln Heights, K-Ville, Heroes and ER. His film credits include All Eyez on Me, American Sniper and Brotherly Love, among others. Hardrict is repped by APA and attorney Karl Austen.

Steingold’s credits include Shameless, How To Get Away with Murder, Mixed-ish, Hawaii Five-0, Maron, Family Time and the upcoming Gift of an Angel. He is repped by TGTalent, Pantheon and Hayes Talent.

In addition to recurring on Mayans M.C., Chacon has appeared in Bad Labor, The Get, NCIS and Ex-Best. Chacon is repped by Ideal Talent Agency and Vision Entertainment.