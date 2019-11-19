‘The Capote Tapes’ Records Theatrical Deal With Greenwich Entertainment

Greenwich Entertainment has secured North American distribution rights to The Capote Tapes, a documentary feature by first-time director Ebs Burnough. The pic, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and closed the DOC NYC event last week, will get a theatrical release in 2020.

The logline: Answered Prayers was meant to be Truman Capote’s greatest masterpiece, an epic portrait of New York’s glittering jet-set society. Instead, it sparked his downfall. Through never-before-heard audio archives and interviews with Capote’s friends and enemies, The Capote Tapes reveals the rise and fall of America’s most iconic gay writer.

“Truman Capote is one of history’s most prolific and mysterious writers, and we are thrilled to work with Greenwich to release The Capote Tapes so a wider audience can appreciate the essence of such a fascinating icon,” Burnough said.

The documentary features interviews with Dick Cavett, André Leon Talley, Jay McInerney, Dotson Rader and Kate Harrington as well as unprecedented access to George Plimpton’s taped interviews for his 1997 biography, Truman Capote: In Which Various Friends, Enemies, Acquaintances and Detractors Recall His Turbulent Career.

“From Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood to his trailblazing status as one of the first openly gay public figures, no author left a more indelible mark on 20th century America than Truman Capote,” Greenwich’s Andy Bohn said. “Ebs obtained unparalleled entrée into Capote’s life story to create the uniquely insightful and emotional portrait Truman deserves.”

The Capote Tapes was written by Burnough and Holly Whiston and produced by Burnough, Whiston, Lawrence Elman and Zara Akester. Nick Fraser, Pierre Lagrange and Lex Lutzus are executive producers of the pic, which is a Hatch House Media Ltd and MVille Studios production.