The Black List Teams With F. Gary Gray’s Fenix Studios For Screenwriting Initiative

EXCLUSIVE: The Black List latest and F. Gary Gray’s Fenix Studio will partner to create a new screenwriting opportunity focused on identifying writers interested in writing a smart, elevated action script for the company.

Starting today and continuing through February 1, 2020, screenwriters who are interested in this initiative can submit feature script samples for consideration in the Fenix Studios Screenwriting Opportunity via the Black List website. Fenix Studios is looking to select a writer for a two-step blind screenwriting deal via this opportunity. In addition, script evaluations purchased on blcklst.com by January 1, 2020 will be considered for this partnership.

“The Black List has been at the forefront of supporting and empowering screenwriters around the world and we are excited to partner with them to identify a new and talented voice and bring in an innovative and commercial feature project into the company,” said Fenix Studios EVP Gary Glushon.

Related Story GLAAD And The Black List Open Submissions For 2nd Annual GLAAD List

“Set it Off, The Italian Job, Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious — what else needs be said about F. Gary Gray except that his vision for finding new writing talent with whom to work suggests that we have even more to look forward to in the coming years,” said Black List founder Franklin Leonard.

The collaboration between the Black List and Fenix Studios is one of many that continue to provide new talent with screenwriting opportunities. The Black List also has partnered with GLAAD, the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) as well as The Latin Tracking Board, Mijente, NALIP, The Nathan Cummings Foundation, Remezcla And UnidosUS.

Fenix Studios is currently developing a feature adaptation of the video game Echo which was written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick trilogy). They are also working on another video game franchise Saint’s Row with Greg Russo (Mortal Kombat) writing Gray potentially directing.