‘The Batman’ Adds John Turturro As Carmine Falcone

Mark Mann

The Cannes Film Festival winning actor-director and two time Golden Globe nominee is joining Matt Reeves’ The Batman as Mafia cappo Carmine Falcone.

Reeves made the news public on his Twitter handle today.

Falcone’s nickname is The Roman and he has a grip on Gotham City’s organized crime scene. Tom Wilkinson played the part of Falcone in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins.

Turturro joins Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Lots of villains in this Batman reboot. Production starts either later this year or early 2020 for a June 25, 2021 release date.  Turturro next appears in The Big Lewbowski spinoff The Jesus Rolls, which he also directed, and HBO’s limited series The Plot Against America. 

