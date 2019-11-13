‘The Bachelor’ Season 24 Gets Premiere Date On ABC – Watch The Peter Weber Promo

ABC has made a date for the three-hour Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor. The scrum to land airline pilot Peter Weber will begin at 8 PM Monday, January 6. Watch the new promo with the once-jilted but oh-so-eligible Weber below.

Here is the network’s logline for the reality staple’s latest cycle: Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and left all of America shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love. Peter’s search for his soul mate takes off to new heights on premiere day, when a few women earn their wings on a daring group date plus other romantic dates — a first for a Bachelor premiere — and will feature a special surprise visitor who has everyone talking.

During its Season 23 run this year, The Bachelor was Monday night’s top-rated series among adults 18-49 on each of its 10 telecasts. It delivered a 4.3 rating in the demo across all platforms after 35 days of delayed viewing, marking an impressive 19% gain versus the prior year

Season 24 endured some offscreen drama last month when Weber — who was announced as the Bachelor for the upcoming season shortly before taping began — reportedly received 22 stitches after slipping as he went to step onto a golf cart, hitting his head and reportedly cutting his face on a cocktail glass he was carrying that shattered. Production on the show was not interrupted.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, The Bachelor is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.