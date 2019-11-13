‘The Affair’ Co-Creator & Exec Producer Sarah Treem Strikes Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

The Affair co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Sarah Treem has inked an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios.

Treem, who just wrapped the fifth and final season of the Dominic West and Maura Tierney-fronted Showtime drama, will create, develop, produce and oversee series for network, cable and streaming platforms as part of the multi-year deal.

It is the latest overall deal signed by the Disney-owned studio, which produces series, including FX’s Pose and Netflix’s The Politician, following agreements with See exec producers Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz, Warren Littlefield and The Chi co-exec producer Joseph C. Wilson.

“I have wanted to work with Sarah for a long time, and leapt at the chance as soon as The Affair, which I loved, ended,” Fox 21 President Bert Salke said. “There are very few creators who have her muscular sense of story and her gift for building unique and idiosyncratic characters. On top of all that she’s a great showrunner and has great taste. And she’s cool.”

Next up for Treem, who made her directorial debut with The Affair series finale, is the untitled Hedy Lamarr limited series set at Showtime, starring Gal Gadot. Treem is writing, showrunning and exec producing the series about the actress and inventor with Gadot, Warren Littlefield, Katie Robbins and Jaron Varsano also exec producing.

She previously wrote and co-exec produced the first season of Netflix drama House of Cards and wrote all three seasons of HBO’s In Treatment. She started her career in theater, most recently writing When We Were Young and Unafraid, starring Cherry Jones and directed by Pam McKinnon.

“I’m really honored and excited to be joining Bert, Dana and Craig at Fox 21,” Treem said. “I’m so grateful they’re choosing to invest in the kinds of stories I want to tell and I can’t wait to get going.”