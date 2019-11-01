‘Temple’: Sky Hands Mark Strong & Carice Van Houten Medical Thriller Second Season

Sky has renewed crime medical thriller Temple for a second season. The Comcast-backed pay-TV platform has ordered another eight-episode run of the series, which stars Mark Strong, Daniel Mays and Carice Van Houten.

Temple, which is based on Norwegian scripted format Valkryien, which aired on NRK, launched in September on Sky One.

Produced by Hera Pictures, Temple tells the story of Daniel Milton, played by Strong, a respected surgeon who finds himself drawn into the underground world of doomsday preppers and bank robbers when he tries to save his wife’s life, by setting up an illicit clinic with obsessive yet surprisingly resourceful misfit Lee (Daniel Mays), in the vast network of tunnels beneath Temple tube station in London. They are soon joined by Anna (Carice Van Houten), a guilt-ridden medical researcher whose past is entangled with Daniel’s and fugitive bank-robber Jamie (Tobi King-Bakare). Daniel does his best to juggle this dysfunctional family as his moral boundaries as a husband, friend and doctor are challenged.

The series’ finale ends tonight (November 1) with a major cliffhanger. The second series will start a month on as the characters are all brought back together when the crimes they have sought to bury begin to resurface. Daniel desperately tries to keep everything under control but with Lee falling for a fanatical uber-Prepper and Anna luring patients down to the clinic for illegal drug trials, life is only going to get more insane. Filming starts in early 2020.

Temple season two was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content and Cameron Roach, Sky’s Director of Drama with Gabriel Silver as the executive producer for Sky and Liza Marshall and Mark Strong exec producing for Hera Pictures.

Strong said, “Daniel Milton is a richly complex character to play and after leaving the audience hanging on a heart stopping finale, I know series two will take viewers on an even wilder ride. The cast and I can’t wait to get started – I am delighted that we have the chance to take Temple to another level with a second series and to work again with the brilliant team at Sky.”

Sky’s Roach added, “Temple’s unique tone and compulsive narrative has ensured that it has become a firm favourite with our viewers, and the show already has an army of passionate fans We’re incredibly excited to announce a second season, and to see the next chapter of the thriller evolve. We are delighted that our customers will be able to revel in the world, and performances of the exceptional cast, led so brilliantly by Mark Strong, Danny Mays and Carice van Houten.”

Hera Pictures’ Marshall said, “Series two will be bolder than ever as Daniel is pushed to even greater extremes as he risks everything to stay ahead of his lies and keep a grip on his underground world. Our fantastic cast led by Mark Strong will take the story forward with its unique blend of pressure-cooker intensity, emotion and jet-black humour. Hera Pictures are delighted to bring Temple back for a second series.”