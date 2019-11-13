TBS Renews ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ For Fifth Season & Extends First-Look Deal

TBS has renewed Full Frontal With Samantha Bee for a fifth season and has extended its first-look deal with Bee’s production company Swimsuit Competition.

The WarnerMedia-owned network is bringing back the Emmy-winning late-night show through 2020, which will give Bee the opportunity to skewer candidates across election season.

The first four seasons have run between 30 and 40 episodes per year.

The series, which airs Wednesdays at 10:30 PM, is executive produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo and Pat King.

The extension of the first-look deal will see Bee and her production company look to develop more originals. Swimsuit Competition recently began production on the untitled Amy Hoggart project, starring Full Frontal correspondent Amy Hoggart, for TBS. It will now search for more ideas from people “who are flying under the radar, or whose work has been underestimated.”

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue doing this show for another season,” said Bee. “Excited to still be at it when Trump finally gives up the presidency at the end of his fifth term, January 2036. I heard he’ll be leaving to spend more time with his family. JK JK.”