Taylor Swift: Netflix Documentary, American Music Awards Appearance Are “A Question Mark”

The good news: Taylor Swift had a Netflix documentary coming up. The bad news: The project may be delayed because of ongoing issues over music rights.

In a statement published Thursday night to her social media channels, Swift claimed that her planned appearance on the Nov. 24 American Music Awards and the production of a new Netflix documentary on her career may both be put on hold. The reason is the ongoing feud with her former record label, Big Machine Records.

Swift said she was “planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the (AMA) show. (Label executives) Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.

“Additionally — and this isn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news — Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.”

Swift has been bitter about not being able to buy back her early albums and other rights before they were acquired by Big Machine Records, something the company denies. The squabble has taken on a tit-for-tat quality, with both sides lobbing grenades at each other and denying claims by the other side.

In the latest skirmish, Swift wrote, “Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.”

Swift also asked fans to fight for her, and issued a plea to fellow artists managed by Braun, which include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber. She also asked Big Machine investors The Carlyle Group to intervene.

If the situation isn’t resolved, Swift threatened to wipe most of her planned schedule.

“Right now, my performance at the AMA’s, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark.”