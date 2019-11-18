Taylor Swift Free To Sing Old Songs On AMAs, Says Big Machine

Taylor Swift got the go-ahead she didn’t really need: Her former label Big Machine has reached an agreement with Dick Clark Productions allowing Swift to perform songs from her catalogue on Sunday’s American Music Awards.

In a press statement, Big Machine wrote that it and DCP “have come to terms on a licensing agreement” allowing Swift’s performances “to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms.”

Last week, Swift publicly suggested that Big Machine was preventing her from performing her old songs on the AMAs or using the songs in an upcoming Netflix documentary. Big Machine denied the claims and said Swift’s feuding was endangering the lives of staff and families. The label’s Nashville headquarters closed early on Friday, allegedly because of death threats made to staff.

In the statement today, Big Machine reiterated that Swift did not need the company’s permission to perform any songs live, including on the AMAs.

The statement reads:

The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances. It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists’ audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.