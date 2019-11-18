Taryn Manning, Shane West, Rutina Wesley & More Star In ‘No Running’ Thriller From Defiant Studios

Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black, Hustle & Flow), Shane West (Gotham, Selam), Skylan Brooks (The Darkest Minds, Empire), Hart Denton (Riverdale) and Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar, True Blood) have been tapped as the leads of No Running, an indie which is being helmed by first time feature director Delmar Washington.

Written by Tucker Morgan, the sci-fi thriller follows a young black teen who is wrongfully blamed for the mysterious disappearance of his biracial girlfriend. With only 48 hours to prove his innocence, he must flee the law as he uncovers supernatural abductions that have plagued this community for decades.

Bill Engvall, Clark Backo, Diamond White and Loren Gray co-star in the film, which will this fall in Los Angeles.

Eric B. Fleischman of Defiant Studios is producing pic alongside Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures. Executive producers are Mickey Gooch, Jr. and Diane Gooch of Kodiak.

Manning is repped by Innovative Artists and Avalon Management; West by Paradigm, Management 360, and Fuller Law; Wesley by Gersh, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Del Shaw Moonves.