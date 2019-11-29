Tallinn Black Nights Crowns Industry Winners

Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has named the winners from its Industry@Tallinn and Baltic Event industry strands.

The events spotlight projects from the region but also international participants.

This year’s winners include Filip Syczynski’s The Great Match, the Polish feature from producers Anna Rozalska and Aleksandra Aleksander of Match & Spark, which scooped the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award worth $22,000.

In total, 18 projects were presented at the co-production showcase, with other winners including the Cannes Marché du Film Producers’ Network Award, which went to Carla Fotea, Romania, and Andreas Kask, Estonia. The prize will see the two rising producers given free accreditations to next year’s Cannes film festival.

In Tallinn’s work in progress showcase, which selected eight international projects and 10 from the Baltic region this year, Dace Pūc’s The Pit, the Latvian feature from producers Kristele Pudane, Elīna Zazerska, took the $11,000 post-production award.

The Baltic Event Works in Progress Award went to Sarah Blaßkiewitz’s Brownie, the German project from Milena Klemke, Yvonne Wellie, Jakob D. Weydemann, and Jonas Weydemann. The project will receive support for its distribution and promotion in the Baltic States with the festival covering those costs in the region.

In the Script Pool Tallinn competition, Molly by scriptwriter Nicole Paglia and producer Jessie Mangum took the $5,500 award.

The events welcomed 600 guests from 54 different countries this year.

“74 projects – short films, features and TV drama series included – had over 500 pre-arranged meetings, plus all the meetings and deals made in the MEDIA buyers lounge or various meeting places in our conference centre, the Nordic Hotel Forum. We are thankful for all the professionals, who have trusted us as an industry platform, and look forward to seeing their projects grow into beautiful films distributed all over the world,” commented Tallinn’s head of industry Marge Liiske.