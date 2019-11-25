Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ Adds Rhys Darby, Angus Sampson & More

EXCLUSIVE: Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins which is currently in production in Hawaii has added to the cast Flight of the Conchords’ Rhys Darby, Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Angus Sampson, Fighting Season‘s Chris Alosio and Smilf‘s Sisa Grey.

The foursome join previously announced cast members, Michael Fassbender, Elizabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House and Kaimana in the Fox Searchlight production, which is Waititi’s second for the specialty label after TIFF festival winner Jojo Rabbit. That movie recently climbed to a running total of $16.1M in its 6th weekend at the domestic B.O. in 787 theaters.

Next Goal Wins tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001. With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the team recruits a down on his luck, maverick coach (Fassbender) to help turn their fate around.

Pic is being overseen by Searchlight Presidents of Production for Film and Television David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, SVP of Production DanTram Nguyen, and VP Production Taylor Friedman.

