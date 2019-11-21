Click to Skip Ad
Read Next:

Ben Affleck To Helm 'King Leopold's Ghost,' About Trio Who Exposed Atrocities In Congo

'Sydney To The Max' Renewed For Season 3 Ahead Of Sophomore Run On Disney Channel

Sydney to the Max renewed Season 3
Disney Channel

Disney Channel has handed a Season 3 renewal to Sydney at the Max ahead of live-action comedy’s 2020 sophomore run on the cable net.

Disney Channel

Set in the present day with flashbacks to the 1990s, the series follows outgoing middle schooler Sydney Reynolds (Ruth Righi), who lives with her single dad Max (Ian Reed Kesler), in the house he grew up in, along with her progressive grandmother Judy (Caroline Rhea). As Sydney navigates becoming a teenager alongside her bestie Olive (Ava Kolker), Max’s flashbacks of his childhood with his best friend Leo (Christian J. Simon) parallel her adventures, illustrating how life’s “growing pains” never change. Jackson Dollinger plays the younger Max.

The series was created and is executive produced by Mark Reisman.

“We’re thrilled to be investing in another season of this endearing comedy and to continue working with our very talented showrunner Mark Reisman,” said Kory Lunsford, VP Current Series at Disney Channel. “Reisman’s amazing team and this stellar cast continue to deliver stories that are both funny and meaningful for our audience. We can’t wait to see how the loveable Reynolds family and friends will continue to navigate tweendom, parenthood and friendship.”

Disney Channel Orders Live-Action Mystery Series ‘Sulphur Springs’

