SXSW: Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters And Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr Added As Keynotes

South by Southwest has unveiled additional keynote and featured speakers who will be attending the 34th edition of the conference which will be taking place March 13-22. Songwriter, musician and Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters and producer, director and writer Erin Lee Carr have been set as keynotes for the Austin confab.

Legendary musician Waters composed Pink Floyd’s album, including seminal titles The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall. Waters also produced, co-directed and co-wrote Roger Waters: The Wall, a personal road trip that deals with the loss that he has felt throughout his life due to war. In June 2018, Waters filmed US + THEM live show, a story of human rights, liberty and love, in Amsterdam. US + THEM is a story of human rights, liberty and love.

Carr directed the USA gymnastics scandal documentary At the Heart of Gold as well as I Love You: Now Die which shed light on the Michelle Carter murder-by-texting trial. Both were made for HBO. She is also the author of the memoir All That You Leave Behind.

Other featured speakers added to the SXSW lineup include Power‘s Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Emmy winner W. Kamau Bell, Us composer Michael Abels, actress Sophia Bush, actor-producer and humanitarian Edward James Olmos, actress and comedian Phoebe Robinson, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens showrunner Karey Dornetto, Executive Producer and Showrunner of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Jen Flanz and more.

Keynotes

Director, producer and writer Erin Lee Carr (Film)

(Film) Musician, singer, and songwriter Roger Waters (Music)

Featured Speakers

Composer (Us, Get Out) Michael Abels in conversation with Politifact creator and professor Bill Adair (Making Film & Episodics)

in conversation with Politifact creator and professor (Making Film & Episodics) Beat Games s.r.o co-founder and Head of Music Jaros lav Beck (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) Amazon Web Services Vice President of Public Sector Partners and Programs Sand y Carter (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

(Tech Industry & Enterprise) Future of Sex founder and podcast host Bryony Cole (Connection & Culture)

(Connection & Culture) Founder, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Co-Chairman of Bridgewater Associates Ra y Dalio (Tech Industry & Enterprise)

(Tech Industry & Enterprise) Founder and Managing Partner of Backstage Capital Ar lan Hamilton (Startups)

(Startups) Fashion designer and founder Tommy Hilfiger in conversation with Tommy Hilfiger Global CEO Daniel Grieder (Connection & Culture)

in conversation with Tommy Hilfiger Global CEO (Connection & Culture) Multi-Grammy Award winning musician, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Be n Lovett (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) Bassist, composer and YouTuber Ada m Neely (Future of Music)

(Future of Music) Canva CEO and co-founder Melanie Perkins (Design)

(Design) Google Stadia Games and Entertainment VP Jade Raymond in conversation with journalist Chris Morris (Game Industry)

in conversation with journalist (Game Industry) Mojang Studios Chief Brand Officer Lydia Winters (Game Industry)

Featured Sessions