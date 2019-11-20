‘Swimming With Sharks’: Quibi, Lionsgate & Kathleen Robertson Team For Drama Series Update Of 1994 Movie

Swimming with Sharks will infest the shortform waters. Quibi has ordered a Lionsgate-produced drama series that will be a contemporary update of the 1994 movie. Kathleen Robertson (Murder in the First) will write and produce the series, for which production will begin in February.

Quibi

Tucker Gates (Homeland) will direct Swimming with Sharks, with Chris Cowles also producing. Dana Brunetti and Liz Destro will serve as executive producers alongside Jay Cohen and Stephen Israel, who EP’d the movie.

Billed as a contemporary update of George Huang’s 1994 film that both celebrates and skewers the Hollywood studio system, the series follows a young female assistant who is at the center of a studio filled with manipulators, schemers and intrigue. Little do they know she is poised to outwit them all.

The movie starred Kevin Spacey as the insufferable studio exec and Frank Whaley as the put-upon assistant.

“We’re thrilled to partner with our friend Jeffrey Katzenberg and the incredible team at Quibi,” Lionsgate Television Chairman Kevin Beggs said. “The series underscores our commitment to partnering with emerging platforms and expanding our valuable library properties like Swimming with Sharks into exciting new forms of storytelling.”

Robertson is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA, attorney Jamie Feldman along with NCA Talent and Play Management in her native Canada. Gates is with UTA and Circle of Confusion. Cowles is repped by Pinnacle.