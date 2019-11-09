EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Reed, who recently starred in Warner series Swamp Thing, will lead the cast of thriller pic Escape The Field.

Emerson Moore is directing from a screenplay he wrote with Sean M. Wathen and JD Dobkin. Story follows six strangers who wake up trapped in an endless cornfield only to discover something mysterious is hunting them.

DDI’s Jason Moring and Michael Philip will produce under their Cr8tiv Universe banner. DDI is also handling worldwide sales rights.

Reed’s credits include MTV series Teen Wolf and Fox’s Gotham. She is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment, ICM Partners and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

“With Escape The Field we are tapping into the massive popularity of escape rooms, with an elevated concept,” said Moring.

DDI’s AFM slate also features animation Cranston Academy: Monster Zone, with Jamie Bell and Ruby Rose.