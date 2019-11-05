‘Superstore’: NBC Ups Season 5 Order To 22 Episodes With 4-Episode Pickup

Blue-collar comedy Superstore continues to be the unsung hero of NBC’s Thursday comedy lineup. And in recognition of its solid ratings performance, the network has ordered four more episodes, bringing its Season 5 total to 22.

That is considered a full-season order, and, besides the first season, which was short as Superstore started off as a midseason replacement, the comedy has gotten full-season orders every year. It is expected to be the only NBC comedy series this season to produce 22 episodes.

It is unclear why Superstore had a 18-episode fifth season pickup to begin with, but the back order also is a vote of confidence to the series following the showrunner change at the end of Season 4, with creator Justin Spitzer stepping down and Gabe Miller & Jonathan Green taking over.

So far in its fifth season, Superstore is averaging a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers overall in Live+7. It is NBC’s highest rated series on Thursday and the highest rated comedy.

The Season 5 premiere of Superstore has surged to a 2.8 rating in 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers to date when viewing on all platforms is counted, easily tripling the episode’s next-day Live+Same Day 0.8 rating in 18-49. Superstore ranks as one of NBC’s strongest digital performers with a 17% gain in its 18-49 audience on digital platforms this season versus last.

Superstore stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom and Kaliko Kauahi. The comedy centers around Amy (Ferrera), who recently was promoted to be the store manager and is the glue holding the place together, and Jonah (Feldman), a dreamer determined to prove work doesn’t have to be boring.

Superstore was created by Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Ferrera. Miller & Green serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. The series is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.