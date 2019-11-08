CW’s ‘Supernatural’ To Finish Run With One Final Scheduling Move, Completing Sweep

The longest-running series on the CW, Supernatural, is coming to an end, but not before completing one more remarkable feat — airing on each of the five main nights the CW programs. (The network only added Sunday last season.)

In the CW midseason schedule, revealed today, Supernatural is set to leave its current Wednesday 8 PM time slot and relocate to Mondays for its final stretch of episodes. It will serve as an 8 PM anchor, followed by Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico, which also features young people exploring the paranormal.

This represents the EIGHTH scheduling move for Supernatural, which longtime ago established itself as the network’s ultimate utility player. (The first of those moves came during Supernatural’s first season, which aired on the CW predecessor, the WB.)

The frequent relocation of the veteran drama has become a running joke, with a Monday slot becoming a “bucket list” item.

It can now be crossed off. Over its 15-season, 327-episode run, Supernatural will have aired Monday 8 PM, Tuesday 9 AM (where the series debuted in 2005), Wednesday 9 PM, Thursday 8 PM and 9 PM and Friday 9 PM.

Supernatural will wrap its historic 15-season run with its series finale on Monday, May 18.