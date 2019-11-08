The CW Sets Series Finale Dates For ‘Arrow’, ‘Supernatural’ & Season Enders For ‘Black Lightning’, ‘All American’

The CW is preparing to bid farewell to a pair of its most popular and longest-running dramas, setting series-finale dates for Supernatural and Arrow. The net today also series season-ender dates for Black Lightning and All American.

The CW

Supernatural, starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, is moving to Mondays in March and will end its network-record 15-season run at 8 p.m. May 18. The Stephen Amell-led Arrow with wrap its eighth and final season with a two-hour finale, starting with a finale preview at 8 p.m. and followed by the last episode at 9.

Black Lightning, left, and All American The CW

Two other CW series will get their season finales one week earlier. The sophomore run of All American, starring Daniel Ezra, will end with the 8 p.m. launch of its last episode, follwed at 9 p.m. by the Season 3 wrap of Black Lightning, the DC Comics-based drama led by Cress Williams.

The network unveiled its midseason premiere dates earlier today.

