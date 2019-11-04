‘SNF’ Ratings Surge As Ravens Upset Patriots; Fox’s ‘Bless The Harts’ Stumbles

The showdown between the undefeated New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens ended up great for NBC and the Ravens. Their pull-away 37-20 victory over Tom Brady’s team helped the network win the night in fast affiliate ratings with a 5.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 19.26 million viewers.

The ratings took a big eight-tenths jump from last week in the early numbers, somewhat expected considering the Patriots were taking center stage. As per usual, ratings for NBC and CBS will likely adjust in the finals due to NFL preemptions, but thanks to the high-profile Patriots NBC’s Football Night in America (2.5, 9.03M) and SNF Pregame (5.1, 17.05M) were up considerably week-over-week, hyping fans ahead of the big game.

Fox, meanwhile, saw the return of the animation block after a week off due to the World Series — each show took major hits. Freshman Bless the Harts (0.5, 1.34M) hit a season low, while The Simpsons (0.8, 2.03M), Bob’s Burgers (0.6, 1.51M) and Family Guy (0.6, 1.60M) also stumbled.

Over on CBS, 60 Minutes ticked down four tenths (1.9, 11.52M) while God Friended Me (0.8, 6.64M), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 5.55M) and Madam Secretary (0.4, 4.23M) dipped a tenth from last week.

It seems that plenty were waiting for America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.9, 5.45M) to return to ABC, as it was up after a week off. Kids Say the Darndest Things (0.6, 4.13M) held steady, and Shark Tank (0.6, 3.42M) swam up from last week. Rounding out ABC’s Sunday lineup was The Rookie (0.5, 3.48M), which slipped a tenth.

The CW’s Sunday night superheroes held steady with Batwoman (0.3, 1.16M) and Supergirl (0.2, 810,000).

‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Match Season Low As 49ers Remain Unbeaten