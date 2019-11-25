Sunday Night Football Ratings Surge As San Francisco Decimates Green Bay, AMAs Hit New Low

Click to Skip Ad
It’s no surprise that Sunday Night Football saw a wild increase in ratings with two of the NFL’s biggest teams going head to head with each other. The San Francisco 49ers decimated the Green Bay Packers 37-8, earning NBC a 4.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netted 17.33 million viewers. Compared to last week’s Cowboys vs. Rams game, last night’s football match-up surged five-tenths, winning the night for the network.

The American Music Awards played up against Sunday Night Football and, like the Packers, they took an L. The annual ceremony shifted back to its November telecast on ABC as opposed to last year’s early October airing — but it didn’t help at all. Even Taylor Swift’s record-breaking wins and the return of Shania Twain couldn’t help the ceremony as hit a new low with a 1.7 rating and garnered 6.73 million viewers. If there is a silver lining here, America’s Funniest Home Videos, ABC’s lead-in to the ceremony, managed to hold steady with a 0.8 rating and 5.19 million viewers.

At CBS, 60 Minutes took a major stumble (0.7, 7.68M) and this caused a domino affect for the rest of their Sunday night lineup with NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 6.29M) and Madam Secretary (0.4, 4.34M) taking hits and God Friended Me (0.6, 5.93M) taking the biggest dip of the three at four-tenths. With NFL preemptions, we can adjustments in finals later in the day.

While CBS saw decreases across the board, Fox saw a lot of boosts with their Sunday night. The Simpsons (1.8, 5.45M) was back up after last week’s stumble and it was the same story for Bless the Harts (1.0, 2.70M), Bob’s Burgers (0.9, 2.29M) and Family Guy (0.9, 2.29M).

