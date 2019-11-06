Sundance Now Snaps Up Carrie-Anne Moss’ Norwegian Detective Series ‘Wisting’ In Drama Deal With Banijay

AMC streamer Sundance Now has snapped up the rights to five international dramas from Banijay Rights, including Norwegian detective series Wisting starring The Matrix actress Carrie-Anne Moss.

Wisting will launch on Sundance Now in the U.S. on December 18. Based on novels by Jørn Lier Horst, the 10-part series tells the story of Norwegian homicide detective William Wisting chasing an American serial killer. Moss plays an FBI agent.

Cinenord Drama AS and Denmark’s Good Company Films made the drama, thought to be one of the biggest budget shows in Norway. It was originally commissioned by Nordic SVOD service Viaplay and broadcasters TV3 and Germany’s ARD.

Sundance Now has also acquired six-part German-New Zealand thriller The Gulf. The series centers on the moral disintegration of detective Jess Savage, who investigates crimes on Waiheke Island, New Zealand. The Gulf begins streaming on Sundance Now in the U.S. on December 4. It is a co-production between Screentime New Zealand, Lippy Pictures and Letterbox Filmproduktion.

Related Story 'Lodge 49' Canceled By AMC After 2 Seasons, Will Be Shopped

Scandi series Idiomatic, Zodiak Finland’s romantic comedy on a left-wing couple in their 30s, and Couple Trouble, Mastiff Denmark’s story about a couple that require counseling, are also on Sundance Now’s grocery list. As is French drama The Red Shadows, H2O Fictions and Gétévé Productions story about a young woman who discovers her mysterious past.

Shannon Cooper and Jess De Leo struck the deal for Sundance Now, while Andreas Lemos and Jess Winchester led the negotiations for Banijay Rights.

“With their gripping scripts, breath-taking settings and stellar ensemble casts, Wisting, The Gulf and the other programs are ideally suited for our streaming service specializing in addictive dramas from across the globe,” said Cooper, Sundance Now’s VP of programming.

Sundance Now’s existing library includes Sky series A Discovery of Witches and Riviera, as well as BBC shows The Cry and The Little Drummer Girl.