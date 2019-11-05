EXCLUSIVE: STXinternational has picked up rights to Dave Franco’s directorial debut The Rental, which stars Dan Stevens (Beauty And The Beast) and Alison Brie (Glow).

Written by Franco and Joe Swanberg, the pic follows two couples who embark on a weekend getaway to a seemingly perfect house they’ve booked online. But what begins as a celebratory weekend for the four close friends turns into something far more sinister as secrets they’ve kept from each other are exposed, and they realize they may not be alone.

Also starring are Shelia Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night) and Jeremy Allen White (Shameless). The film is currently in post-production. We broke news of the project earlier this year.

STX will be shopping international rights at AFM this week. Domestic is with producers Black Bear.

Ramona Films’ Elizabeth Haggard and Dave Franco, and Black Bear’s Ben Stillman and Teddy Schwarzman are producing alongside Swanberg and Chris Storer. Black Bear’s Michael Heimler is executive producing alongside Sean Durkin.

“Continuing our incredibly successful relationship with Black Bear, we are excited to bring this original and fun thriller to our international partners,” said John Friedberg, President of STXinternational. “With creative and imaginative talent both in front of and behind the camera, The Rental is a high concept twist on a classic genre that is sure to surprise and entertain audiences around the world.”

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at STXinternational to give buyers a taste of Dave Franco’s chilling directorial debut,” said Black Bear’s President & CEO Teddy Schwarzman. “Anchored by an exceptional cast led by Dan Stevens and Alison Brie, The Rental looks at how vulnerable we really are after we click “Book Now.” There are nearly a billion online rentals booked every year and this film taps into the terrifying reality that you never know what you get until it’s too late.”

The deal further strengthens ties between STX and Black Bear, with the companies having partnered on 2019 Toronto premiere The Friend and upcoming titles The Marsh King’s Daughter and J Blakeson’s I Care A Lot.

STX’s AFM slate also features Prisoner 760, which will star Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch.