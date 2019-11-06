STXfilms Nabs ‘Dollhouse’ Horror Spec By Michael Paisley

EXCLUSIVE: STXfilms has acquired Dollhouse, a horror-thriller spec written by up-and-comer Michael Paisley. This is the first deal for Paisley, who started out in the CAA mailroom and is currently the writer’s room PA on the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill.

Dollhouse is set in the world of the upper echelon of the New York City fashion scene. STX’s Kate Vorhoff and Kevin Sauer will oversee the project, which is in the early stages of development

Premiering in December, The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter struggling to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together. It’s based on the fantasy saga by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Paisley is repped by CAA and Tracy Kopulsky at MXN Entertainment.