SVOD Study: 101M Disney+ Subs Will Lead Five Platforms Combining For 529M By 2025

Five global platforms led by Disney+ will dominate the streaming wars by 2025, according to a new SVOD study. Digital TV Research reports that the anticipated Disney service that launches Tuesday will amass 101 million subscriptions in the next six years as it will combine with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and HBO Max for 529 million subscriptions by mid-decade.

Shutterstock

Far behind the Disney service in second place will be Netflix, with 70 million global subs by 2025, the study found. While that shows that the most established platform still has room for growth, Digital TV Research noted that Netflix is expected to add only 6 million U.S. subscribers in the next six tears.

The study (read it here) also makes subscriber and revenue forecasts for every year in 138 countries through 2025. It contains profiles for the five biggest global players along with NBCUniversal’s nascent service Peacock, which goes live in April, and the unnamed ViacomCBS platform.

The streaming sector’s battle for supremacy kicks off in earnest this month with the November 1 launch of AppleTV+ and Tuesday’s arrival of Disney+. HBO Max joins the battle in May. Here’s a look at how the Digital TV Research study sees the streaming wars playing out by 20205: