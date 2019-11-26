‘Strange Angel’ Canceled By CBS All Access After Two Seasons

CBS All Access has canceled its period original series Strange Angel after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed.

“Strange Angel will not be returning for a third season,” said Julie McNamara, EVP of Original Content for CBS All Access, in a statement provided to Deadline. “The series brought new meaning to the idea that the truth is stranger than fiction and we are incredibly thankful to the creative team of Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker for their vision, as well as the fantastic cast for bringing the bizarre story of Jack Parsons to life.”

Strange Angel is the second CBS All Access series to be canceled, joining mystery series One Dollar, which was nixed after one season.

The Strange Angel cast included Jack Reynor, Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote, Peter Mark Kendall, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Šerbedžija, Zack Pearlman and Keye Chen.

The series was produced by CBS TV Studios in association with Scott Free Productions. Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker served as executive producers. Clayton Krueger served as co-executive producer.

CBS All Access’ current programming slate includes The Good Fight, Twilight Zone, the recently renewed Why Women Kill, along with the upcoming Star Trek: Picard, The Stand, Interrogation and season 2 of Tell Me A Story.

The cancellation was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.