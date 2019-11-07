Steve Carell Offers Unique Idea For ‘The Office’ Reboot On ‘Ellen’

Those Office reboot rumors will never go away. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when asked by Ellen whether a reboot of the hit NBC comedy was in the offing, former star Steve Carell had a unique idea for bringing it back. “You know what I thought would be a great for The Office?, not reboot The Office, but take The Office cast and reboot Cheers. So, like I would be Sam,” Carell offered, and Jenna would be.. you know like just take different characters.”

After Carell determined it would actually be a terrible idea, DeGeneres said she actually liked the idea, particularly “switching casts with different shows,” such as Gilligan’s Island, or Beverly Hillbillies. “Sure, I could be Jethro,” Carell joked.

In all seriousness, an Office reboot is at the top of NBCU’s Bonnie Hammer’s wish-list. “It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot,” NBCU’s Chairman of Direct-To-Consumer and Digital Enterprises told Deadline in September when the slate for NBCU’s upcoming streaming platform Peacock was unveiled.

NBCU recently acquired streaming rights to NBC’s The Office for $500+ million, taking it away from Netflix where the series starring Carell has flourished. “The Office comes back to us in January 2021. It is my hope that we can figure what that great reboot would be,” Hammer said, adding, “We are having conversations.”

Stay tuned.

You can watch Carell’s entire interview with Ellen below.