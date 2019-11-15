Steve Buscemi & Wren Arthur’s Olive Productions Inks First-Look Deal With TBS & TNT

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Buscemi and Wren Arthur’s Olive Productions has closed a two-year, first-look deal with TBS and TNT.

Under the pact, the New York-based company plans to mine their talent relationships to develop drama and comedy series for the two WarnerMedia networks. Buscemi and Arthur already are working on book and other IP adaptations, as well as several provocative and aspirational unscripted series ideas.

Unscripted programming’s importance at the two networks has been on the rise, especially at TNT.

TBS

The deal expands Buscemi’s relationship with TBS where he is star and executive producer of series Miracle Workers. The breakout comedy, TBS’ most watched original scripted series in Live+Same Day, has been renewed for a second season.

“Working with Steve on our hit TBS series Miracle Workers has truly been other-worldly,” said Brett Weitz, general manager TBS, TNT, and truTV. “He and Wren have demonstrated an exceptional eye for talent and great storytelling through their work under Olive Productions and I look forward to collaborating more through this expanded partnership.”

Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Olive Productions was launched in 2008 by Buscemi, Stanley Tucci and Arthur. Tucci is no longer a principal in the company, following his move to London several years ago.

Olive Prods.’ credits include Emmy-winning comedy talk show series Park Bench with Steve Buscemi for AOL Originals; Emmy-winning basketball documentary Medora; HBO doc A Good Job: Stories of the FDNY; documentary Check It, spotlighting an LGBT African-American gang; drama Submission, starring Stanley Tucci, the Sony Pictures Classics-released films Puzzle and Final Portrait, and drama Paint It Black, which marked the directorial debut of Amber Tamblyn.

“Given the incredible experience I’ve had working on Miracle Workers with Kevin Reilly, Brett Weitz, Thom Hinkle and their entire team at TBS, I couldn’t be more excited to make a new home for Olive Productions at TBS and TNT,” said Buscemi.

Buscemi and Olive Productions, coming off a deal at eOne, are repped by WME and The Gotham Group.