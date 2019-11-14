‘Hedwig’ Composer Stephen Trask Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE Composer Stephen Trask, co-creator/composer/lyricist of the award-winning stage musical Hedwig and The Angry Inch, has signed with ICM Partners.

Trask, who is currently working on a musical adaptation of Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy, made his breakthrough with Hedwig, staged both Off Broadway and on Broadway. The Obie-winning musical, co-created with John Cameron Mitchell, went on to win four Tony Awards and Grammy nominations.

The musical was developed into a 2001 feature for Killer Films and New Line Cinema.

In addition to his work in theater, Trask has composed for film and television, with credits including Tamara Jenkins’ The Savages, The Station Agent, In Good Company, American Dreamz, Little Fockers, among others.

His latest stage musical This Ain’t No Disco, premiered Off Broadway at the Atlantic Theater in 2018. Trask has also recorded and performed with artists such as Stone Temple Pilots, Bob Mould, Sleater-Kinney and Yoko Ono.

Trask is managed by Steve Saporito. He comes to ICM from CAA