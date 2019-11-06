Stephen Lang Joins ‘Death in Texas’; KJ Smith Cast In ‘Fatal Affair’; Oliver Cooper In ‘Ghostbusters’

Avatar actor Stephen Lang is set to co-star in indie drama Death in Texas opposite Bruce Dern, Ronnie Blevins, and Lara Flynn Boyle. Shooting in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico, the pic follows Billy (Blevins) who, recently released from jail, will do everything he can to save the only person who stuck by him – his mother, who desperately needs a liver transplant. Scott Windhauser is directing the film from his own script. Brandon Menchen and Tony Adler are producing. Lang will reprise his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s forthcoming Avatar sequels. He’s repped by Innovative Artists.

Actress KJ Smith is joining Nia Long, Omar Epps, and Stephen Bishop in the Long-produced Netflix film, Fatal Affair. Peter Sullivan is directing the pic, which follows a woman who tries to mend her marriage after a brief encounter with an old friend, only to find that he is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized. Sullivan and Rasheeda Garner penned the screenplay which Long is producing alongside Barry Barnholtz, Brian Nolan and Jeffrey Schenck. Currently, Smith can be seen as one of the leads of Tyler Perry’s Sistas series on BET. The Abrams Artists Agency-repped actress also starred in A Madea Family Funeral and has recurred on shows like Dynasty, Queen Sugar, and Survivors Remorse.

Oliver Cooper (Project X, The Front Runner) has landed a role in the Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters installment at Sony. The film will feature the return of original cast members Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver as well as franchise newcomers Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Finn Wolfhard. Set for a July 2020 release, the pic will be a followup to the original film and will center on a single mom and her family. Reitman, son of the original director Ivan Reitman, and Gil Kenan co-wrote the screenplay. Cooper, who was most recently seen on the big screen in The Front Runner, is repped by Grandview and Innovative.