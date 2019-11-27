Stephen Colbert Unveils “Exciting” New Impeachment-Themed Holiday Tradition

The CBS Late Show rolled out a new holiday tradition Tuesday night for those fixated on the House impeachment inquiry.

With Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announcing House investigators could deliver their impeachment report to the Judiciary Committee next week, Stephen Colbert said he’s ready for an impeachment-themed holiday season.

“In fact, I’ve already got my impeachment Advent calendar,” he noted. “It’s so exciting.”

“It’s got all the doors here, and every day you open a door and you get a piece of candy,” Colbert explained.

TONIGHT: Is the House impeachment inquiry finishing up? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/nJ2wecg4MD — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 27, 2019

The comedian excitedly opened the first door, but was left disappointed. Instead of finding a chocolate inside, there was a note demanding quid pro quo.

“You’ll get your candy, but I would like you to do us a favor, though,” the note said. The audience got a good laugh out of the gag.