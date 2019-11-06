Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah Take A Bite Out Of “Juicy” New Impeachment Turn

The House impeachment inquiry took a new turn Tuesday, and according to the late-night comedians it was “juicy.”

Just weeks after testifying that he had no knowledge of quid pro quo on Ukraine, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland made a stunning reversal.

Stephen Colbert recapped the day’s developments on The Late Show during his “Don and the Giant Impeach” segment.

“Today, the leader of the impeachment inquiry, Adam Schiff dropped two more juicy transcripts and they came with hot new bonus tracks — brand new additional testimony from one of the officials at the center of the Ukraine scheme.”

That official was Sondland, who dropped a bombshell and said: “I now do recall” quid pro quo. Sondland’s about face came after he testified on Oct. 17 that he did not “recall taking part in any effort to encourage an investigation into the Bidens.”

Related Story 'The Impeachment Show' Gets Sworn In For Weekly Run On Viceland

Colbert said he smells change in the air.

“I’m beginning to think this Donald Trump fella might get impeached,” Colbert quipped.

Still, the CBS host said the diplomat probably had a good reason for him to change his tune.

“I don’t want to go to jail for perjury,” Colbert said as he imitated Sondland.

TONIGHT: Trump's not going to want to read this new transcript of Sondland's revised testimony. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/EdO0F17833 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 6, 2019

Over on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah was fuming over the fact that Sondland was allowed to revise his testimony.

“Wow! So this guy is just revising the testimony he gave under oath?” the Comedy Central star said. “We can’t even edit our tweets but this guy is walking into Congress saying, ‘oh, you said quid pro quo? I thought you said squid pro quo.'”

Still, Noah admitted he feels bad for Sondland.

“He was the first to testify, and he probably thought everyone else was going to have his back,” Noah explained. “But instead, everyone snitched on him, and now he’s saying, ‘No no. I’m also changing my story.'”