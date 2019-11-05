Stephen Colbert Warns Donald Trump: “Schiff Just Got Real”

The way Stephen Colbert sees things, it’s becoming increasing more difficult to defend President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Up until now, the GOP’s main argument was that the process has been ‘secretive’ and ‘unfair,'” Colbert said Monday on The Late Show.

The CBS host then recapped the latest developments in the House impeachment inquiry, saying Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) had instructed House investigators to begin releasing transcripts of closed-door testimony, starting with the testimony from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and P. Michael McKinley, who was an adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Oh. Schiff just got real,” Colbert quipped.

TONIGHT: Trump's Ukraine problems continue with the release of closed-door testimony from the former US ambassador to Ukraine. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/AX9xLMtKOb — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 5, 2019

How real? About five hundred pages of real, Colbert explained.

“There’s a lot to unpack. Just the first two transcripts that were released are nearly-500 pages combined,” he said. Although Colbert thinks U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will do his best to “get that down to two” pages.