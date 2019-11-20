Stephen Colbert Left Speechless After Vindman “Claps Back” During “Moving” Impeachment Testimony

Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday night’s monologue on The Late Show by recapping Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony on day three of the House impeachment hearings.

Vindman, a top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, was one of the officials who listened in on President Trump’s July 25 call with the president of Ukraine.

The CBS late-night show played footage of the Purple Heart recipient and Iraq war veteran’s opening statement, in which he sent a message to his father who fled the Soviet Union and brought the Vindman family to the U.S.

“Dad, I’m sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol talking to our elected professionals — is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family,” Vindman said. “Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Colbert was moved by his remarks.

“That is beautiful,” the comedian said. “That’s moving and it’s true. But you know it’s really going to enrage Trump, because it features his two least favorite things — immigrants and fathers who love their sons.”

Colbert also tossed to a clip of a young Vindman telling his family’s story in a 1985 Ken Burns documentary about the Statue of Liberty.

TONIGHT: It's day three of live impeachment hearings and Lt. Col. Vindman brought the heat. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/T5R4keGWth — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 20, 2019

Then it was time for the jokes to fly — from Vindman and Colbert.

The show cued up the tape of Vindman telling California Congressman Devin Nunes — a loyal Trump supporter — to put some respect on his name.

“Vindman was not afraid to clap back,” Colbert quipped about the moment when the career Army officer asked Nunes to refer to him by his rank and not as “Mr. Vindman.”

“Ranking member, it’s Lt. Colonel Vindman please,” he said. Colbert’s response, “Or Miss Jackson if you’re nasty.”