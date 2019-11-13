Stephen Colbert Celebrates “Impeachment Eve” With Festive Tree

The weather on the East Coast may be frightful, but the mood at the CBS Late Show is delightful.

Like a giddy child on Christmas Eve, an excited Stephen Colbert couldn’t contain his delight on Tuesday night’s show. The reason — there’s a chill in the air and impeachment season has arrived in the U.S.

“I hope everybody out there is all bundled up, because 70% of the country is in the grip of an arctic blast,” Colbert said. “In New York, it dropped 40 degrees in 24 hours. It’s so cold the Empire State Building shrunk from 102 stories to 63.”

Instead of hunkering down to the ride out the chilly temperatures, Colbert said he’s all fired up.

“A snap in the air means we’re heading into my favorite season, because it’s impeachment eve,” he explained. “Tomorrow is the first day of the televised impeachment hearings. I’m so excited that I won’t be able to sleep, like every other night of the Trump presidency.”

To prove he’s in a festive mood, Colbert had members of the studio crew roll out a newly decorated “impeachment tree.”

“It’s got all of the traditional ornaments… the star on top is the transcript of Trump’s perfect phone call. We’ve got plenty of other ornaments too. We’ve got the quid pro snow. I’ve got some pictures of some of the other presidents who’ve been impeached. Up here, it’s Lindsey Graham’s balls. He’s not using them these days,” Colbert quipped about the Republican South Carolina senator.

Joking aside, the impeachment hearings are set to start at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT Wednesday. They’ll be carried live on cable news, and all the major broadcast networks. Even the BBC plans to air the hearings in full, as Deadline previously reported.