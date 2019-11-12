‘Stateside’ Drama About Military Veteran State Trooper From Tony Camerino, Andrew Lenchewski & Kapital Set At Fox With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: Just in time for today’s Veterans Day, Fox has closed a deal for a script commitment plus penalty to Stateside, about a military veteran who returns to his job as a State Trooper. The project, inspired by a true story, comes from The Enemy Within writer-producer Tony Camerino an eighteen-year veteran of the Air Force and Air Force Reserves, Royal Pains creator Andrew Lenchewski, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Fox

Written by Lenchewski and Camerino, Stateside centers on a fearless Special Ops veteran who returns from Iraq to his job as a Massachusetts State Trooper, and is shocked to find his hometown in even worse shape than the war-torn village he spent the past year rebuilding. Gangbangers are rolling through the streets, AK-47s slung over their shoulders, dealing drugs with impunity. He boldly decides to take the lessons learned in battle, and apply them on the streets of an American city. But to help his neighbors take back their community, he will have to make up for lost time, and repair the broken relationships he left behind when he enlisted.

Lenchewski and Camerino executive produce with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Don Mihalek is a producer. Kapital is the studio, along with Fox Entertainment.

Lenchewski co-created and executive producer USA Network’s long-running series Royal Pains. He is repped by Andy Galker.

Camerino was recently co-producer on NBC’s drama series The Enemy Within. His series credits also include Taken APB and Person of Interest. Before pursuing a screenwriting career, Camerino was a senior military interrogator in Iraq, where he personally conducted or supervised over 1,300 interrogations. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his achievements, including leading the interrogations that located Abu Musab Al Zarqawi, the notorious Al Qaeda leader, who was killed in a subsequent airstrike. He is also the author of How to Break a Terrorist and Kill or Capture, both released under the pseudonym Matthew Alexander by St Martin’s Press. He is repped by Bruce Gellman who also reps Mihalek.

At Fox, Kapital also has in the works Sanchez, Ohio (working title), a multi-camera/hybrid comedy written by Isaac Gonzalez and comedy veteran Chris Case, and directed by Victor Gonzalez.