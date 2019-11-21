Starzplay Lands UK Rights To DC Universe’s ‘Doom Patrol’

Streaming service Starzplay has landed the UK rights to Doom Patrol, and will premiere the DC Universe show on January 2, 2020.

Doom Patrol is a re-imagining of a beloved group of outcast superheroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief).

Each member suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, 15-part Doom Patrol is executive produced by writer Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Chris Dingess.

It is currently in production on its second season after being renewed via a deal with HBO Max, which will show the first season once the streaming service launches in the U.S. in spring 2020. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution sells the show internationally.

Starzplay also announced earlier this week that it has acquired Spanish erotic thriller Instinto and Nordic Noir thriller Sanctuary. Separately, Starzplay will air Starz original drama The Rook in the UK.