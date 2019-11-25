Starz To Roll-Out Mobile Streaming App In 20 Global Markets In 2020 Following Euro & Lat Am Launches

Starz is to roll-out its mobile streaming app in a raft of new international markets following a handful of European and Latin American launches.

The Lionsgate company is to launch the Starzplay app in 20 countries in 2020 following the rollout across a number of European and Latin American territories. This year, Starz has rolled out the app in Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico and the UK.

This comes after Starz revealed that during its second-quarter earnings report that it now had 5.6M OTT customers in the U.S. and around the world. In July, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said that the company was looking to double the growth of its streaming service over the next two years. At the TCA summer press tour, he talked up the chances of international growth for Starzplay. “While others are still working to launch their services here at home, we’re establishing a subscriber base and a globally recognized brand, fueled by our growing line up of original series and a vast library of award winning fan favorite films,” he said.

The app, which is generally priced around $5 per month in international territories, includes a mix of Starz original series such as The Spanish Princess and Dublin Murders as well as third-party titles including The Act and Mr Mercedes and movies such as Hitch, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and No Country for Old Men.

Starzplay allows up to four users to watch simultaneously and enjoy offline downloads of select shows and movies. It is available via iPhone, iPad, as well as on a wide range of Android supported devices. In Mexico, Starz subscribers via pay service Totalplay can authenticate and stream content and it is looking to authenticate subscribers from other international cable, satellite and telco partners soon. Elsewhere, Starzplay is currently available via Apple TV in Europe and Latin America and via Amazon Prime Video channels in France, Germany, Mexico and the UK. In Mexico, it is available via Izzi as well as Totalplay, in Spain it is available via Orange and Vodafone, in France via Orange and in the UK via Virgin Media as well as in Canada via an alliance with Bell Media.

“Starz has experienced great success with the Starz app domestically, remaining ahead of the streaming curve with more than 5.6 million OTT customers to date, and that number continues to climb,” said Hirsch. “Expanding our direct-to-consumer product into the global arena with the launch of the Starzplay app gives subscribers seamless entry to our platform and premium content on their device of choice, while also providing us with access to key consumer data insights as we continue to position ourselves for success in the evolving content ecosystem.”