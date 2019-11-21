‘Stargirl’ Episodes To Air On The CW Network & Its Digital Platforms After DC Universe Debut

Stargirl will be the first original DC Universe series to air on linear television. The upcoming superhero drama has landed an exclusive linear window on The CW as well as play on the network’s non-linear platforms following its debut on DC Universe digital subscription service.

The CW will broadcast each episode in primetime the day after it premieres on the DC Universe streaming service. The DC series, starring Brec Bassinger in the title role, is set to make its premiere on DC Universe in second quarter 2020, with new episodes released weekly. A premiere date will be announced later, along with scheduling information which night the show will air on the CW.

A day after Stargirl’s linear debut on the CW, the episode will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms, CWTV.com and The CW app. The network has acquired full-season stacking rights, meaning that all aired episodes will remain available on the CW’s digital outlets throughout the season. After the season finale of Stargirl, the full season will be available to binge on The CW’s digital platforms.

This is a new wrinkle in the DC Universe business model. One of its original series, Titans, remains exclusive to the DC platform. Another, Doom Patrol, will be running on HBO Max as well as DC Universe. Now Stargirl is getting a linear and free-digital run on the CW.

With its female superhero lead, Stargirl would be a good fit for the CW lineup that includes Supergirl and Batwoman.

Based on the DC characters created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

In addition to Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone also star.

The series focuses on the character that started creator Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

Johns serves as showrunner and executive produces with Melissa Carter, who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.