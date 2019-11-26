Colin Trevorrow Donating ‘Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker’ Residuals To Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice

A nice pre-holiday story. Writer-director Colin Trevorrow is donating the profits from his work on Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, a British center in Berkshire. He’s got a story credit on the film (alongside co-writer Derek Connolly), so the residuals he’ll be donating will be rolling in for some time as many expect it to be a hit.

We all know that things didn’t work out great for Trevorrow, a Star Wars fan since childhood who exited as director of the film that opens December 20 with JJ Abrams at the helm. He could have pocketed the cash but decided instead to turn it into a charitable positive to honor Star Wars‘ creator George Lucas.

“Through his films, George Lucas taught us about our connection to all living things,” Trevorrow said. “He taught us to take care of one another, and he set a powerful example himself. The Alexander Devine Hospice helps families in the most challenging of times. I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor George’s legacy.”

“The force is strong with us,” said Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of the hospice. “We are blown away by this incredibly generous gesture and we are deeply thankful to Colin for thinking of us. This extraordinary donation, the equivalent of paying for a nurse for a year, will really help us to continue to do this and importantly reach out to even more families that need us. We know that there are at least 1,200 children across Berkshire and the surrounding counties that need our help. Our care is free of charge and we are reliant on donations and fundraising to run our vital service. We cannot thank Colin Trevorrow and his family enough for their amazing support and generosity.”

Trevorrow, who directed the $1.3 billion grosser Jurassic World, is working on Jurassic World 3 for 2021 release.