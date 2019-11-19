Paramount Setting Noah Hawley To Write & Direct Next ‘Star Trek’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures is in final talks with Noah Hawley to write and direct the next Star Trek film. Through his 26 Keys production banner he will produce along with JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot banner. I don’t have too much more to report on the film, but my understanding is Hawley will helm the fourth film in this iteration of the venerable franchise, with the Enterprise crew led by Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg and Karl Urban.

In addition to his groundbreaking series Legion, Hawley serves as executive producer, writer, director and showrunner on FX’s Emmy-winning limited series Fargo. He currently is in production on the fourth season, which stars Chris Rock, with Hawley directing the first episodes. Both series are produced under Hawley’s 26 Keys.

Hawley made his feature film directorial debut on Lucy in the Sky, which premiered at Toronto before Fox Searchlight released in the fall. The film stars Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Tig Notaro and Ellen Burstyn and chronicles the emotional post-mission deterioration of an astronaut (Portman).

Hawley also has written Fargo: This Is a True Story, a companion book to the first three seasons of the series, published by Grand Central Publishing last month. Also a bestselling author, Hawley has published five novels: A Conspiracy of Tall Men, Other People’s Weddings, The Punch, The Good Father and most recently the bestseller Before the Fall.

Hawley began his TV career on Bones and then created, exec produced and was showrunner for ABC’s My Generation and The Unusuals. He seems to be in a similar place to where Abrams was when he directed his first Mission: Impossible film and then moved to Star Trek and Star Wars pics.

Paramount’s most recent Star Trek entry was Star Trek Beyond, the 2016 film that was directed by Fast & Furious 6 director Justin Lin.

The studio separately is working on a Star Trek spinoff that Quentin Tarantino is eyeing to direct and has been working on with Abrams. This one would likely carry an R rating, with a screenplay by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith.

‘Star Trek’ Internship Program Goes Warp For CBS TV Studios, Television Academy Foundation