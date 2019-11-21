Film Independent Spirit Award Nominations: A24 Leads Again For 4th Straight Year With 18 Noms As ‘Uncut Gems’ & ‘The Lighthouse’ Come Up Big

Refresh for updates A24’s Adam Sandler thriller Uncut Gems and Robert Eggers’ black and white spooky movie The Lighthouse led the Film Independent Spirit noms this morning with five noms a piece followed by Amazon’s Honey Boy scripted by Shia LeBeouf based on his rocky childhood.
For the fourth straight year, A24 lead all Spirit noms with 18, after counting 12 last year, and 17 in 2017. NEON was second with 10 noms. Amazon was third with 8 noms, up from last fall’s six. Netflix was next with 7 noms, up 1 from 6 a year ago. IFC Films counted 6 noms. Studio classic labels came up short with Fox Searchlight counting 1 for A Hidden Life, Sony Pictures Classics also 1 for The Climb, and Focus Features 2 for The Mustang. Making a surprise entrance to this year’s Spirits was STX with Hustlers which nabbed noms for director Lorene Scafaria, best supporting actress Jennifer Lopez and DP Todd Banhazl. Films made for a budget of $22.5M or lower are eligible this year, so if you don’t see certain prestige pics listed in the noms, sometimes it’s not a snub, except for Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit which won the top prize at TIFF. That pic was reportedly made for $14M and had a shocking zero presence today. For Netflix this year, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story is eligible while Two Popes, Dolemite, Laundromat, The King and, of course, The Irishman are not. Also missing from the list of noms is Amazon’s The Report and Seberg, Focus Features’ Harriet (made for $17.5M) and Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters. Lionsgate/Bron Studios’ Bombshell was not among the noms, however, the Jay Roach directed Fox News drama has a reported budget north of $35M.
Quite often the Spirits have been a predictor as to what wins Best Picture at the Oscars with AMPAS and Film Independent syncing on Moonlight in 2017, Spotlight in 2016, Birdman in 2015 and 12 Years A Slave in 2014. However, the last two years have been off with 2018 seeing Get Out won at the Spirits and The Shape of Water at the Oscars (that pic wasn’t eligible due to its budget at the Spirits) in 2018. This past February, If Beale Street Could Talk won Best Feature at the Spirits while the Oscars went with Green Book which wasn’t eligible at the Spirits. This year’s Best Features include Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, Chinonye Chukwu’s Sundance Jury Prize winner Clemency, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Marriage Story, and Uncut Gems.
This morning’s announcements were made by Joker actress Zazie Beetz and Ad Astra and Honey Boy actress Natasha Lyonne from The Line LA. Next year’s event is early due to the Oscars being moved up. So we’ll see you all at Santa Monica Beach near the Pier on Feb. 8.
BEST FEATURE
A HIDDEN LIFE
CLEMENCY
THE FAREWELL
MARRIAGE STORY
UNCUT GEMS
BEST FIRST FEATURE
BOOKSMART
THE CLIMB
DIANE
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
THE MUSTANG
SEE YOU YESTERDAY
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Karen Allen – COLEWELL
Hong Chau – DRIVEWAYS
Elisabeth Moss – HER SMELL
Mary Kay Place – DIANE
Alfre Woodard – CLEMENCY
Renée Zellweger – JUDY
BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust – GIVE ME LIBERTY
Kelvin Harrison – Jr., LUCE
Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS
Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG
BEST DIRECTOR
Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY
Julius Onah – LUCE
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS
Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS
BEST DOCTUMENTARY
AMERICAN FACTORY
APOLLO 11
FOR SAMA
HONEYLAND
ISLAND OF THE HUNGRY GHOSTS
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY
Shia Labeouf – HONEY BOY
Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
Wendell Pierce – BURNING CANE
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS
Taylor Russell – WAVES
Zhao Shuzhen – THE FAREWELL
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME LIBERTY
Octavia Spencer – LUCE
BEST SCREENPLAY
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
The Robert Altman Award is given to the ensemble cast, director & casting director of one film: MARRIAGE STORY – Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
BEST SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach – MARRIAGE STORY
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS
Chinonye Chukwu – CLEMENCY
Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH FLYING BIRD
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – SEE YOU YESTERDAY
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – DRIVEWAYS
Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW THE MAN DOWN
Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREENER GRASS
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – THE VAST OF NIGHT
BEST EDITING
Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WIFE
Ronald Bronstein,
Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS
Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST
Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME LIBERTY
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS
Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE
Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY
Chananun Chotrungroj – THE THIRD WIFE
Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil
LES MISERABLES, France
PARASITE, South Korea
PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France
RETABLO, Peru
THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
The John Cassavetes Award is presented to the best feature made for under $500,000 and is given to the writer, director, and producer. 2020 Spirit Awards Nominees are: BURNING CANE COLEWELL GIVE ME LIBERTY PREMATURE WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY
PRODUCERS AWARD
Now in its 23rd year, honors emerging producers who demonstrate creativity, tenacity and vision, despite highly limited resources. The award includes an unrestricted grant. These are the finalists: Mollye Asher Krista Parris
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
The Someone To Watch Award, in its 26th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision and includes an unrestricted grant. The finalists are: Rashaad Ernesto Green – PREMATURE Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WIFE Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
The Truer Than Fiction Award, in its 25th year, is for emerging directors of non-fiction features and includes an unrestricted grant. Finalists: Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA
THE BONNIE AWARD
Now in its 3rd year, the Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant sponsored by American Airlines. The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards Bonnie Award finalists are: MarielleHeller, Kelly Reichardt, Lulu Wang
