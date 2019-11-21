Film Independent Spirit Award Nominations: A24 Leads Again For 4th Straight Year With 18 Noms As ‘Uncut Gems’ & ‘The Lighthouse’ Come Up Big

Refresh for updates A24’s Adam Sandler thriller Uncut Gems and Robert Eggers’ black and white spooky movie The Lighthouse led the Film Independent Spirit noms this morning with five noms a piece followed by Amazon’s Honey Boy scripted by Shia LeBeouf based on his rocky childhood.

For the fourth straight year, A24 lead all Spirit noms with 18, after counting 12 last year, and 17 in 2017. NEON was second with 10 noms. Amazon was third with 8 noms, up from last fall’s six. Netflix was next with 7 noms, up 1 from 6 a year ago. IFC Films counted 6 noms. Studio classic labels came up short with Fox Searchlight counting 1 for A Hidden Life, Sony Pictures Classics also 1 for The Climb, and Focus Features 2 for The Mustang. Making a surprise entrance to this year’s Spirits was STX with Hustlers which nabbed noms for director Lorene Scafaria, best supporting actress Jennifer Lopez and DP Todd Banhazl. Films made for a budget of $22.5M or lower are eligible this year, so if you don’t see certain prestige pics listed in the noms, sometimes it’s not a snub, except for Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit which won the top prize at TIFF. That pic was reportedly made for $14M and had a shocking zero presence today. For Netflix this year, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story is eligible while Two Popes, Dolemite, Laundromat, The King and, of course, The Irishman are not. Also missing from the list of noms is Amazon’s The Report and Seberg, Focus Features’ Harriet (made for $17.5M) and Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters. Lionsgate/Bron Studios’ Bombshell was not among the noms, however, the Jay Roach directed Fox News drama has a reported budget north of $35M.

Quite often the Spirits have been a predictor as to what wins Best Picture at the Oscars with AMPAS and Film Independent syncing on Moonlight in 2017, Spotlight in 2016, Birdman in 2015 and 12 Years A Slave in 2014. However, the last two years have been off with 2018 seeing Get Out won at the Spirits and The Shape of Water at the Oscars (that pic wasn’t eligible due to its budget at the Spirits) in 2018. This past February, If Beale Street Could Talk won Best Feature at the Spirits while the Oscars went with Green Book which wasn’t eligible at the Spirits. This year’s Best Features include Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, Chinonye Chukwu’s Sundance Jury Prize winner Clemency, Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Marriage Story, and Uncut Gems.

This morning’s announcements were made by Joker actress Zazie Beetz and Ad Astra and Honey Boy actress Natasha Lyonne from The Line LA. Next year’s event is early due to the Oscars being moved up. So we’ll see you all at Santa Monica Beach near the Pier on Feb. 8.

BEST FEATURE

A HIDDEN LIFE

CLEMENCY

THE FAREWELL

MARRIAGE STORY

UNCUT GEMS

BEST FIRST FEATURE

BOOKSMART

THE CLIMB

DIANE

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

THE MUSTANG

SEE YOU YESTERDAY

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen – COLEWELL

Hong Chau – DRIVEWAYS

Elisabeth Moss – HER SMELL

Mary Kay Place – DIANE

Alfre Woodard – CLEMENCY

Renée Zellweger – JUDY

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Kelvin Harrison – Jr., LUCE

Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS

Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG

BEST DIRECTOR

Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY

Julius Onah – LUCE

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS

BEST DOCTUMENTARY

AMERICAN FACTORY

APOLLO 11

FOR SAMA

HONEYLAND

ISLAND OF THE HUNGRY GHOSTS

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY

Shia Labeouf – HONEY BOY

Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Wendell Pierce – BURNING CANE

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS

Taylor Russell – WAVES

Zhao Shuzhen – THE FAREWELL

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Octavia Spencer – LUCE

BEST SCREENPLAY

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

The Robert Altman Award is given to the ensemble cast, director & casting director of one film: MARRIAGE STORY – Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach – MARRIAGE STORY

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Chinonye Chukwu – CLEMENCY

Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH FLYING BIRD

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – SEE YOU YESTERDAY

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – DRIVEWAYS

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW THE MAN DOWN

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREENER GRASS

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – THE VAST OF NIGHT

BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WIFE

Ronald Bronstein,

Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST

Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME LIBERTY

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS

Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY

Chananun Chotrungroj – THE THIRD WIFE

Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil

LES MISERABLES, France

PARASITE, South Korea

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France

RETABLO, Peru

THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

The John Cassavetes Award is presented to the best feature made for under $500,000 and is given to the writer, director, and producer. 2020 Spirit Awards Nominees are: BURNING CANE COLEWELL GIVE ME LIBERTY PREMATURE WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY

PRODUCERS AWARD

Now in its 23rd year, honors emerging producers who demonstrate creativity, tenacity and vision, despite highly limited resources. The award includes an unrestricted grant. These are the finalists: Mollye Asher Krista Parris

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

The Someone To Watch Award, in its 26th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision and includes an unrestricted grant. The finalists are: Rashaad Ernesto Green – PREMATURE Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WIFE Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

The Truer Than Fiction Award, in its 25th year, is for emerging directors of non-fiction features and includes an unrestricted grant. Finalists: Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA

THE BONNIE AWARD

Now in its 3rd year, the Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant sponsored by American Airlines. The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards Bonnie Award finalists are: MarielleHeller, Kelly Reichardt, Lulu Wang