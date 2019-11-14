Spike Lee To Direct ‘Prince Of Cats’ Adaptation For Legendary

Oscar-winner Spike Lee is continuing his Brooklyn-based film saga with his latest project Prince Of Cats, a feature adaptation of Ron Wimberly’s graphic novel that is an ‘80s hip-hop retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Legendary is producing the new spin, which follows Tybalt’s perspective as he and his Capulet Brothers navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn where underground sword dueling with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world of the principals of Hip-Hop: DJing, MCing, Breakdancing and Graffiti.

Prince Of Cats was originally published by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint before moving to Image Comics. Lee, Wimberly, and Selwyn Sefyu Hinds are crafting the screenplay. Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions are attached to produce with Jon Silk and Ali Mendes overseeing for the studio.

Lee, who recently picked up the best adapted screenplay Oscar for BlacKkKlansman, is repped by ICM Partners and Grubman Shire Meiselas and Sacks.