Spike Lee To Direct ‘Prince Of Cats’ Adaptation For Legendary

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10468794a) Spike Lee at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Lee will receive Film at Lincoln Center's 46th Chaplin Award. Lincoln Center announced Thursday, Nov. 7, that the 62-year-old filmmaker will be honored in its annual fundraising gala on April 27 Film-Lincoln Center-Spike Lee, Atlanta, USA - 05 Oct 2019
Shutterstock

Oscar-winner Spike Lee is continuing his Brooklyn-based film saga with his latest project Prince Of Cats, a feature adaptation of Ron Wimberly’s graphic novel that is an ‘80s hip-hop retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo & JulietLegendary is producing the new spin, which follows Tybalt’s perspective as he and his Capulet Brothers navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn where underground sword dueling with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world of the principals of Hip-Hop: DJing, MCing, Breakdancing and Graffiti.

Prince Of Cats was originally published by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint before moving to Image Comics. Lee, Wimberly, and Selwyn Sefyu Hinds are crafting the screenplay. Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions are attached to produce with Jon Silk and Ali Mendes overseeing for the studio.

Lee, who recently picked up the best adapted screenplay Oscar for BlacKkKlansman, is repped by ICM Partners and Grubman Shire Meiselas and Sacks.

 

 

