Southern California Storm Watch: More Rain & Snow On The Way

The Los Angeles area is clearing out following a strong Thanksgiving Day storm, but more rain and snow is on the way. A storm warning remains in effect in the San Gabriel Mountains in L.A. County and the Antelope Valley and in the mountains of San Bernardino County until at least 4 pm Friday.

Some 24-28 inches of snow have already fallen in the mountains this week, and Big Bear could see another 5 inches today. Snow is forecast in the mountains at elevations as low as 3,500 feet, making for low visibility and ice on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine.

Heavy snow shut down I-5 through the Grapevine in the Tejon Pass Thursday morning, but all lanes reopened at 11 PM Thursday with escorts.

Thursday’s rain set a record for the day at Long Beach Airport, which saw 2.17 inches of rain. Anaheim, Newport Beach and Riverside also set records for the day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties are expected to receive less than half an inch of rain on Friday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-50s.

Meanwhile, a new storm is forecast to move in from the west over the next several days, with strong winds forecast in the Bay Area beginning this weekend.

Strong winds are expected to develop with the next storm system this weekend. A High Wind Watch has been issued for our entire forecast area from Sonoma and Napa Counties south through Monterey and San Benito Counties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MFgkbWW4KK — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 29, 2019

The storm is expected to bring heavy precipitation, with the potential for an atmospheric river that could hit the Los Angeles area by Wednesday or Thursday, according to the weather service’s Oxnard office.