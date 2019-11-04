Solstice Studios Hires Veteran Lisa Ellzey As Head Of Production

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Ellzey, the longtime film exec who has worked at Scott Free, Fox and Lionsgate and most recently as president of U.S. production at Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp, has joined Solstice Studios as Head of Production. She will report to Solstice president and CEO Mark Gill.

The hire comes as Ellzey most recently produced Unhinged, Solstice’s Russell Crowe-starring psychological thriller directed by Derrick Borte. The pic shot over the summer, with a U.S. theatrical release set for August 28, 2020.

As an EVP at Lionsgate, Ellzey was an executive producer of Gavin O’Connor’s Warrior starring Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton. She previously was an EVP at 20th Century Fox and before that was president of Scott Free Entertainment, where her EP credits included the company’s The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Ridley Scott’s A Good Year, Kingdom of Heaven and Tony Scott’s Domino starring Keira Knightley. Her other credits include In Her Shoes, Tristan and Isolde and Peabody-winning historical drama The Gathering Storm.

At EuropaCorp, she oversaw the development and production of the U.S. distribution slate at the company, which has been in financial straits. She exited last year amid a retrenchment.

Solstice Studios, which develops, finances, produces, sells internationally and distributes, has been ramping up its executive team since it launched in October 2018 with $400 million in capitalization including from Ingenious Media.. It plans to produce 3-5 movies per year for a global audience with budgets between $20 million-$80 million, and to co-finance one or two others.